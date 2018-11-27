Will County, Illinois deputies have charged a Fayetteville man with concealing the death of his girlfriend who was found in a shallow grave earlier this month.Authorities say she was strangled.On Tuesday, a press release from Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley announced that a warrant had been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Deiontae Shawnrico McMillian of Fayetteville.McMillian was charged with Concealment of a Homicidal Death in connection with the strangulation of 22-year-old and mother of two, Danica Shernay Ford.According to the press release, the investigation began on Nov. 12 when a hunter in Illinois found a dead woman in a shallow grave.Detectives said they spent hundreds of hours reviewing surveillance video from Will and Cook County hotels, cell phone records and social media activity.After the autopsy was conducted, deputies said a coroner concluded that the young mother had been strangled to death.The investigation led them to Fayetteville where McMillian was arrested and is being held on a $2 million bond.Detectives do not believe that Ford was killed in Will County.According to the Sheriff's Office, McMillian and Ford moved to Illinois in early 2018 after McMillian was offered a job at an insurance agency in Schaumburg. Ford worked as a dancer and hair stylist.Detectives also said McMillian and Ford were having domestic problems.