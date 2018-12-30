Fayetteville man arrested in connection with Moore County double shooting

Man, woman hurt in Moore County shooting

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Moore County deputies have charged a Fayetteville man in connection with a double shooting leaving a man and woman seriously injured.

Deputies have charged George Bernhardt Rodrick Jr., 37, of Fayetteville, with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of attempted first degree murder.

Rodrick is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under no bond.

Another suspect is in custody and charges are pending, according to Moore County officials.

Police received a shooting call around 1 p.m. Saturday in a mobile home park on Helen Lane.

When they arrived, they discovered a man and a woman had both been shot. The man had been shot in the head, and the woman had been shot in the neck.

Both were immediately airlifted to a local trauma center. One of them are reported to be in critical condition.

No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing.

