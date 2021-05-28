woman killed

Fayetteville man charged in shooting death of pregnant woman, unborn child

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department charged a man in connection with the killing of 22-year-old Ashanti Bellamy and her unborn child after she was left to die in a roadway on May 17.

Officers found Bellamy suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway on the 800 block of Ridge Road along with her boyfriend. Both were taken to a hospital where Bellamy would later die and the boyfriend would be released after treatment.

Raymond Earl Holmes Jr., 41, of the 6000 block of Abbots Park Drive in Fayetteville, was charged with first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.


Police said he was arrested without incident by the Fayetteville Police Department and members of the United States Marshals Task Force. Holmes is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department



Bellamy's family said she was five months pregnant and leaves behind a 3-year-old child.

Teresa, Bellamy's mother, said her daughter was fun, energetic and still had the rest of her life ahead of her.

"Senseless. I don't know why it happened to her or for why, but it was senseless," Teresa told ABC11 in a previous interview.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.
