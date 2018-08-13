A man was found fatally stabbed in Fayetteville overnight.Officials say 31-year-old Damar Dobbins stabbed his 72-year-old grandfather, George Dobbins, to death.Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to the Marathon Gas Station in the 700 block of Country Club Drive and found a man covered in blood.After speaking with the man, officers responded to his last known residence in the 3300 block of Cranbrook Drive.Inside the residence, George Dobbins was found dead with wounds on his body.Damar Dobbins is being charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Cumberland County Jail with no bond.Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating and anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Homicide Unit at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).