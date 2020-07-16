21-year-old Fayetteville man killed in parking lot shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Fayetteville parking lot on Thursday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot along the 700 block of S. Reilly Road. While investigating the shooting, a person who had been shot arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The victim, Raymond Lamont Napper II, was pronounced dead at the hospital.



Napper II had a Fayetteville address, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 463-8477.

