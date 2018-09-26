Fayetteville man faces more than 90 charges in vast property crimes case

Ten counts of obtaining property by false pretense;

Nine counts of felony conspiracy;

Six counts of felony possession of stolen goods;

Five counts of breaking and entering;

Five counts of financial card theft;

Five counts of forgery of an endorsement;

Five counts of trafficking stolen identities;

Four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon;

Four counts of identity theft;

Four counts of possession of firearm by felon;

Four counts of fraudulent deposit of money;

Three counts of larceny after breaking and entering;

Three counts of forgery of an instrument;

Three counts of financial card fraud;

Three counts of uttering a forged instrument;

Two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon;

Two counts of unlawful obtaining credit card;

Two counts of larceny from the person;

Two counts of larceny.

The Fayetteville Police Department's Property Crimes Unit have charged a suspect with more than 90 crimes in Fayetteville and throughout Cumberland County.Anthony Cornell Ross, 28, of the 2500 block of Elcar Drive, was arrested Tuesday.Ross is charged with:He is also charged with one count each of no operator's license, parole violation, attempted obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor hit and run, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane control, receiving money improperly from a bank machine, larceny from a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.Ross is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $3.1 million secured bond.Fayetteville Police were assisted on the case by Hope Mills Police, Spring Lake Police, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, and United States Marshals.The investigation continues and more charges against Ross may be forthcoming.Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 705-6527, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).