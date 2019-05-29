Fayetteville man found dead in car after shooting on Dunn highway

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead in a car, apparently of gunshot wounds.A 911 call came in Wednesday shortly after 3:30 p.m. about the incident, saying a driver had been shot on US 301 N. in Dunn.Harnett County Sheriff's deputies found the victim in the car at 4367 US 301 N. in Dunn. He was later identified as Demetrius Monte Johnson, 21, of Fayetteville.Although it looks like Johnson died from gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said it is still early in the investigation.