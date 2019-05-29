Fayetteville man found dead in car after shooting on Dunn highway

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead in a car, apparently of gunshot wounds.

A 911 call came in Wednesday shortly after 3:30 p.m. about the incident, saying a driver had been shot on US 301 N. in Dunn.

Harnett County Sheriff's deputies found the victim in the car at 4367 US 301 N. in Dunn. He was later identified as Demetrius Monte Johnson, 21, of Fayetteville.

Although it looks like Johnson died from gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said it is still early in the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dunnfayettevilleharnett countycumberland countyfatal shootinghomicide investigationdriver killedman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Underwater drone searches for missing swimmer at Eno River Rock Quarry
Are you seeing an increase in foxes? This may be why
Raleigh's Pullen Aquatic Center set to reopen but needs lifeguards
World's smallest surviving baby heads home from California hospital
'It shouldn't be a Democrat and Republican Issue:' NCAE responds to budget proposals
Troubleshooter: Watch out for scammers trying to rent out Triangle homes for sale
Temps climbing back into the 90s
Show More
Fayetteville fire officials demonstrate deadly dangers of leaving children in hot cars
As temperatures climb, Triangle A/C businesses stay busy
Raleigh hopes new flood-zone cameras will save lives
Some I-95 repairs done, not enough to limit flooding in next hurricane
Man sets himself on fire near White House, Secret Service says
More TOP STORIES News