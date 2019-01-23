Fayetteville man passes away after years-long battle with stomach cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Terminally ill Fayetteville man with days to live renews vows to wife

FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Anthony "Tony" Leonard passed away after a long battle with stomach cancer.

"My love, my best friend, our hero, our coach is now our guardian angel I LOVE YOU Tony Leonard," his wife Christy posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, she told loved ones that he would soon pass on.

"Our warrior is no longer responsive except for light blinks when we say I love you," she posted. "...Our warrior is almost ready. Please keep praying for a painless transition."

Leonard and Christy renewed their vows in an emotional ceremony in January.

Lenoard was diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

The cancer returned just after his five-year cancer-free anniversary and spread to his lymph nodes and three other organs in early 2018.

He had his organs removed to prevent the disease from spreading.

In February 2018, he received a wish off of his bucket list from the Fill Your Bucket List Foundation: attending the first matchup of the season between Duke and Carolina at the Dean Smith Center with his family.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cancerFayettevillefamilyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-year-old boy goes missing from grandma's house in Craven County
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Cold temperatures stun, even kill sea turtles in North Carolina
Trooper's emotional plea on scene of fatal crash goes viral
Previously deported man sentenced to 401 years for raping children
Free bacon available on any menu item at McDonald's during 'Bacon Hour'
Trump thanks NC Speaker for SOTU invite, Raleigh address still possible?
Earnhardt Jr., Love III headline 2019 NC Sports Hall of Fame class
Show More
Paid extras wanted for 'Swamp Thing' filming in Wilmington
Soda shop sells CBD-infused milkshakes and sundaes
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Iowa man wins $1 in lottery, gets millionaire treatment
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate, CDC says
More News