Fayetteville man shot, killed near Hope Mills night club, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting near a Hope Mills club overnight that left a Fayetteville man dead, police said.
It happened just after 2 a.m. near Club Aqua in the 3000 block of North Main Street.
Hope Mills police say officers found Kitric Shavoy Reeves Jr., of Fayetteville, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Reeves was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and died from his wounds, police say.
This is a ongoing investigation that is in its early stages. As there was a large number of people in the parking area of the location of the shooting, anyone who may have seen anything is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-tips, https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org/ or they can contact Detective Hamilton at (910) 425-4103.
