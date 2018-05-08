CRIME

Fayetteville mom accused of trying to squeeze 3-month-old to death

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is charged after authorities say she tried to squeeze a baby to death. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville woman is charged with attempted murder after authorities say she tried to squeeze her 3-month-old baby to death.

The details behind the crime are gruesome.

"The mother actually took her fingers and pushed on the back of the child's skull and, of course, at that age your skull is not completely formed yet and by doing so she made the child's eyes bulge," said Fayetteville Police Sgt. Shawn Strepay.

Officials said 31-year-old Amanda Hughes expressed "emotions of hatred, ill will, and spite" during the incident.

Police found out about the abuse in March when the Division of Social Services placed the baby in foster care. The infant was having seizures, and once doctors and police got involved, they found out the problems were tied to the mother.

"This was purposeful," said Sgt. Strepay. "Most people, if you're doing those types of injuries to a child, there's more than just anger there."

The child is in the hospital now.

Hughes was charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of felony child abuse by intentional physical injury, and two counts of felony child abuse by neglect.

The child's grandmother, Mary Badley Hughes, was also charged with negligence. Police said she "showed reckless disregard" because she failed to take the child to get medical attention after she knew the child was injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredFayettevillefayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentchild abusecrimeattempted murderFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Fayetteville police say this man is the 'Ramsey Street Rapist'
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
More crime
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News