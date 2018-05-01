Fayetteville mom charged with murder, neglect of disabled daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Bertha Melvin, 68, is charged with first-degree murder and two other charges.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville mother is facing charges in the death of her disabled daughter and the severe neglect of another.

Bertha Melvin, 68, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of domestic abuse, neglect, and exploitation of disabled or elder adults.

Authorities say 22-year-old Tial Melvin and 28-year-old Edna Melvin were both in the care of Bertha.

Tial and Edna both have cognitive impairment and the mental capabilities of a child.

Authorities say, while in the care of Bertha, both Tial and Edna became severely malnourished.

Tial died February 3 as a result of the malnourishment.

Edna was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and she has since been released. She is in the care of the Department of Social Services.

Bertha was arrested on April 30 and is being held at Cumberland County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information regarding the death investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdermother chargeddisabilitychild neglectfayetteville newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News