Fayetteville mom wants to beautify park where teen was gunned down

A Fayetteville mom, whose teen was gunned down at a local playground, adopted the park in her son's memory, but she is now calling on the community to help clean it up.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville mom, whose teen was gunned down at a local playground, adopted the park in her son's memory, but she is now calling on the community to help clean it up.

Seventeen-year-old Antonio Styles was shot to death in 2017 while playing basketball at a neighborhood park off of North Street.

Since then, his mother Arry Manning dedicated the park in his honor. But, she said the park is dirty, run down and full of crime.

Manning, who now runs an anti-violence organization called God's Style, is meeting with city officials to address ways to help clean up the park and prevent gun violence.

"There's no lights out here. You find drug paraphernalia out here and stuff and this is not a park that you want kids to play out here all the time. So, my job in the memory of my son is to make this place comfortable and safe," said Manning.

Police are still looking for information in the murder of Antonio Styles.

