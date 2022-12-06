Police: Man arrested for murder of Fayetteville teenager in May shooting

A teenager killed in a shooting on Treetop Hill Drive in Fayetteville Saturday has been identified.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been arrested for murder months after a teenager was killed in a shooting in Fayetteville.

Khailil Johnson, 19, was arrested on Monday and is being charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail under no bond.

Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, was found shot outside of an apartment building in the 100 block of Treetop Drive back in May. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).