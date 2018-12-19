FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --A suspect wanted in connection with an April 26 shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in Fayetteville has been arrested in Georgia.
Terrance J. Melvin, 22, was wanted in the death of Demarko McEachern, 20, and the shooting of Carolyn McEachern, 70. The incident happened just after midnight in the 6500 block of Saint Louis Street back in April.
Melvin was arrested Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia.
Melvin has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon Inflicting serious injury.
Melvin was arrested by U.S. Marshals. without incident. He remains in custody in the Chatham County (Georgia) Jail pending extradition to North Carolina.
Carolyn McEachern was treated at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and has since been released.