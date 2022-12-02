Man charged with murder in October homicide case in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder in an October homicide case.

Police said Friday that Tyreese Robinson, 30, was arrested in the area of Summerwind Drive. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bond.

The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on the 1800 block of Slater Avenue. The victim, Damian R. Lee, 26, was found with a gunshot wound and died at a hospital.

Investigators said the shooting was not random and that the two "were known to each other."

Anyone with further information about this investigation can contact Detective M. Waters (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.