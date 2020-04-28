1 dead in Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died in a house fire in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 6300 block of Lynette Circle around 8:50 a.m. Crews found someone trapped inside the one-story building.

Fire crews entered the structure to search for and remove the victim while trying to put out the fire. The victim, who was not identified by officials in a release, died from injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known and under investigation.
