80-year-old dad shoots, kills son during dispute in Fayetteville, police say

Fayetteville Police Department
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A domestic disturbance between a father and son in Fayetteville resulted in the son's death on Monday morning.

An 80-year-old man shot his 53-year-old son in the chest at a home on the 900 block of Issac Dock Drive, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Neither person involved was named in a release.

Anyone with information should call Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
