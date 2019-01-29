Fayetteville officer found dead after investigation alleges crimes against child

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fayetteville police officer was found dead 2 days after a criminal complaint was filed against them regarding a crime against a child.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville police officer was found dead just two days after a criminal complaint was filed against him regarding a crime against a child.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On Friday, the department said it received a complaint against the officer involving a young victim.

The Youth Services Unit and Internal Affairs Unit began an investigation and obtained arrest warrants later that day.

On Sunday, the officer was found dead in the median of Interstate 95 in Wilson County, the State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

The SBI identified the officer as Wade Lane Lee Jr., 32.

The state agency said Lee's death "has been determined to have been caused by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Fayettevillecrimeofficer killedfayetteville police departmentofficer chargedFayettevilleCumberland CountyWilson County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Missing infant in danger may have been taken to Cumberland County
Gas leak secured, but Raleigh roads may be closed overnight
Julius Peppers retires from football after 17 years in the NFL
Hidden History: Unearthing the Lost Raleigh Speedway
5 things to know before paying for a new vehicle warranty
Holly Grove Middle School students compete for $100,000 prize
UNC dental students provide free care to children
Elementary school students make video to support Todd Gurley
Show More
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
Lost to time: Overgrown Durham cemetery holds centuries of history
40 percent of kids use too much toothpaste, CDC study finds
FedEx worker found dead outside facility; Cold blamed
2 men accused of stealing from three Walmarts arrested
More News