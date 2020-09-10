officer involved shooting

Fayetteville officer involved in shooting on Raeford Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Raeford Road near S Reilly Road just after 4 p.m.

Investigators did not immediately provide details about the shooting.

ABC11 crews are on the scene working to learn more.

We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
fayettevilleofficer involved shootingfayetteville police department
