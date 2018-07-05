Fayetteville officer placed on leave following fight at adult entertainment club

Authorities said he got into a fight at an adult entertainment club. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville police officer has been placed on administrative leave following a physical altercation at a nightclub.

On Saturday, June 30, Fayetteville police were notified of a physical disturbance, which was self-reported by an officer, at Secrets Nightclub.

The investigation showed that an off-duty Fayetteville police officer and a citizen engaged in a verbal disturbance that turned into a physical altercation.

The altercation resulted in injuries to both people, who knew each other at the time of the incident.

The officer and citizen received treatment at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where they both were treated and released.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending an administrative and criminal investigation by the Fayetteville Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit.
