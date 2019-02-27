Fayetteville officer saves woman from house fire

The Fayetteville Police Department is praising an officer after he helped save a woman's life.According to the department, Officer Evans, who was the first officer and emergency responder on scene, arrived at a house fire near the intersection of Slater Avenue and Bullock Street just before 3:30 Monday afternoon.When he arrived, he found a woman who was unresponsive inside the doorway of the home.He then went inside and carried the woman to safety.She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. She is excepted to make a full recovery.Officials have not determined what caused the fire.