Fayetteville officers use virtual reality to train for split-second decisions

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every day, law enforcement officers are faced with split-second decisions that could make a huge, even life-or-death difference in a tense situation.The Fayetteville Police Department uses virtual reality to train for those real-life encounters.This virtual training uses large screens to portray a realistic event and uses real-time feedback based on input from the participant. It is used by the department to train use-of-force and de-escalation techniques.It is a rapidly evolving session that can change based on the actions, or inactionsof the user.ABC11 was invited to experience the training. ABC11's Morgan Norwood was tasked with diffusing a scenario with an armed civilian. In the simulated 911 call, the man had just been fired from his job at City Hall. The subject refused to leave the premises, pulled out a gun and pointed it at himself.Norwood put her skills to the test to respond with the safest reaction. Watch the video above to see how it unfolded.ABC11's Morgan Norwood then went through the training again with the same scenario, only this time a much different outcome. Watch the video below to see what changed and what lessons she learned.