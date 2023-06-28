Fayetteville officers make quick arrests after responding to 2 shooting calls

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police investigating a shooting quickly made two arrests when another shooting call came in.

Officers responded Sunday night about 7:40 p.m. to the 300 block of Plum Street in response to a shooting. They found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating that shooting, officers received reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Ramsey Street. Officers arrived at The Regency Inn and found evidence of weapon use there and then spotted two men who matched the description of the shooting suspects.

Police arrested Terrell Ferguson and Nakai Zimmerman on Ramsey Street.

They were both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, discharging a barreled weapon into occupied conveyance in operation, and felony conspiracy.

Ferguson and Zimmerman are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. O'Hara at (910) 605-6393. If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.