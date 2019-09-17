Fayetteville Police arrest 1, seek 3 in stabbing, robbery of resident

Michelle Lynn Kennedy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One suspect in custody and three others have been charged but remain at large in connection with a brutal knife attack and robbery, Fayetteville Police said Monday.The incident happened September 1 at a home in the 1900 block of North Street.Police said a woman knocked on the door of the home and asked to use a phone. When the resident let her in, she used the phone and then as she was leaving, three men rushed the door and attacked the man with a knife.The four people then stole cash and various items from the home.The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he remains with life-threatening injuries. he did not know his attackers, police said.Michelle Lynn Kennedy, 30, of the 500 block of Snowhill Road in Fayetteville, is accused of being the woman who rang the doorbell and initiated the incident. She has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony possession of stolen goods, and possession of a stolen firearm.Kennedy is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.The other three suspects are all brothers, police said. They are not in custody.Police are looking for:Anyone with information about this robbery or the whereabouts of the Davis brothers is asked to contact Detective J. Ballard with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 303-7571 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).