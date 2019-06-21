Fayetteville police arrest man charged with murder of young father

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Detectives obtained arrest warrants Wednesday for 37-year-old Maurice General, but he wasn't arrested until Friday.

General is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Linwood Johnson Jr., who was killed June 14 in the 200 block of Cumberland Street.

General was arrested Friday along the 1100 block of Ranaldi Street.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he remains without bond.

Johnson was a father to 1-year-old twin daughters.

Johnson's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his funeral.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyarrestmurderhomicide investigationhomicidefamily
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man charged in cab driver's death also shot up Raleigh apartment
12-year-old boy dies after fall from rock wall at NC trampoline park
Revamped Raleigh shopping center could be next go-to spot
ICE confirms plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members
Raleigh family splits Cash 5 jackpot win worth over $750K
Police looking for man who targeted elderly in flat tire scheme
Not drafted but not giving up: Triangle players sign NBA free-agent deals
Show More
Raleigh dentist failed to pay overtime to employees, feds say
Video shows moment umbrella nearly strikes toddler
Researchers say younger generations growing 'phone horns' due to constant phone use
I-Team: FAA cracking down on drones flying near airports
Dog owner arrested after allegedly assaulting animal control officer
More TOP STORIES News