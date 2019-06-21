Fayetteville police arrest man charged with murder of young father

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide.
Detectives obtained arrest warrants Wednesday for 37-year-old Maurice General, but he wasn't arrested until Friday.
General is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Linwood Johnson Jr., who was killed June 14 in the 200 block of Cumberland Street.
General was arrested Friday along the 1100 block of Ranaldi Street.
He was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he remains without bond.
Johnson was a father to 1-year-old twin daughters.
Johnson's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his funeral.
