Fayetteville Police arrest suspect wanted in woman's stabbing, multiple robberies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville detectives have arrested a suspect wanted in recent business robberies, including one where a store clerk was stabbed, causing serious injuries.

Julius Williams III, 59 of Fayetteville, was taken into custody Tuesday, police said.

Williams, of the 500 block of Rock Canyon Drive, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree murder, common law robbery and two counts of possession of stolen goods.

Julius Williams III



Police suspect that Williams was involved in business robberies on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday along Morganton Road and Yadkin Road.

In the Saturday incident, a 43-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest and arm during a robbery at BP Family Fare on Yadkin Road.

The woman told her family that the robber stabbed her because she wasn't moving quickly enough.

Williams is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $325,000 secured bond.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective J. Ballard at (910) 303-7571 or Fayetteville and Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillearrestfayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsstabbingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harnett County teacher found dead in his front yard
Durham leaders speak about McDougald housing crisis
Raleigh mom out $1,700 after scammer 'rents' home he didn't own
Berger says GOP will give up on getting votes for budget override
WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Show More
More rain on Tuesday
Trump, First Lady get warm reception at college football championship
Surfer bitten, likely by shark, off North Carolina coast
Students collect donations for McDougald Terrace families
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
More TOP STORIES News