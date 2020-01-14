Fayetteville Police arrest suspect wanted in woman's stabbing, multiple robberies

Julius Williams III, 59 of Fayetteville, was taken into custody Tuesday, police said.
Williams, of the 500 block of Rock Canyon Drive, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree murder, common law robbery and two counts of possession of stolen goods.
Police suspect that Williams was involved in business robberies on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday along Morganton Road and Yadkin Road.
In the Saturday incident, a 43-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest and arm during a robbery at BP Family Fare on Yadkin Road.
The woman told her family that the robber stabbed her because she wasn't moving quickly enough.
Williams is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $325,000 secured bond.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective J. Ballard at (910) 303-7571 or Fayetteville and Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
