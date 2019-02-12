Fayetteville Police arrest teen in death of man found shot in car

NOW: Homicide investigation on Conestoga drive. @FayettevillePD say a male victim was found dead inside of a car. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0VFzvVVhqA — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) February 11, 2019

Fayetteville police announced Tuesday that they have made an arrest in a fatal shooting.On Monday, officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a shooting in the 800 block of Conestoga Drive and found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the scene.On Tuesday, the victim was identified as Donovan Lamar Moon, 30, of the 800 block of Vagabond Drive.A 15-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged in relation to the homicide.The juvenile is being held at a juvenile detention facility.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).