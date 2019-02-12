Fayetteville Police arrest teen in death of man found shot in car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Fayetteville police announced Tuesday that they have made an arrest in a fatal shooting.
On Monday, officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a shooting in the 800 block of Conestoga Drive and found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, the victim was identified as Donovan Lamar Moon, 30, of the 800 block of Vagabond Drive.
A 15-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged in relation to the homicide.
NOW: Homicide investigation on Conestoga drive. @FayettevillePD say a male victim was found dead inside of a car. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0VFzvVVhqA— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) February 11, 2019
The juvenile is being held at a juvenile detention facility.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).