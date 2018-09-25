Fayetteville police find man shot to death, child in crashed car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car Monday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 6300 block of Raeford Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man and a child in a crashed car near the intersection of Bingham Drive and McDougal Drive.

The man sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in good condition.

Police told ABC11 crews on the scene the man was shot and managed to drive away before crashing.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Those with any information are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
