Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot to death in front of a child Monday night.Just after 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 6300 block of Raeford Road in reference to a shooting.Upon arrival, they found 32-year-old Justin Williams, of the 6300 block of Raeford Road, and a 14-month-old child in a crashed car near the intersection of Bingham Drive and McDougal Drive.Police told ABC11 crews on the scene the man was shot and managed to drive away before crashing.Williams sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in good condition.Police have yet to release any information about a possible suspect.Those with any information are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).