Fayetteville police find man shot to death, child in crashed car

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a car Monday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot to death in front of a child Monday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 6300 block of Raeford Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found 32-year-old Justin Williams, of the 6300 block of Raeford Road, and a 14-month-old child in a crashed car near the intersection of Bingham Drive and McDougal Drive.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police told ABC11 crews on the scene the man was shot and managed to drive away before crashing.

Williams sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in good condition.

Police have yet to release any information about a possible suspect.

Those with any information are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fayetteville newsFayettevillefayetteville police departmentfatal shootingman shotman killedcrashFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
Durham police investigate deadly shooting at gas station near Southpoint
Bike lanes coming to 10 Durham streets, and a new path, too. See where
via Herald Sun
Fayetteville police look for possible witness in fatal hit-and-run
Wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years, man begins new life in Raleigh
PNC Arena hoping to fill 150 part-time jobs
Official: Red Springs police chief's rental units held drugs, firearms
Show More
New attractions are coming to the NC State Fair
Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter for 50th birthday
4 hurt in Fayetteville head-on collision, 2 critically
'I want my baby back:' Mother of missing Gastonia boy makes tearful plea
VIDEO: Ballpark worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
More News