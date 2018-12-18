Fayetteville police ID victim of fatal shooting at apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Fayetteville Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Duggins Way
Police said Christopher Lock, 29, of the 5100 block Hummingbird Place in Fayetteville died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Officers found Lock shot multiple times inside an upper-floor unit.
Police said the shooting was not a random act and that Lock had been shot by a person he knew.
No charges have yet been filed yet;
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
