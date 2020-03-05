Fayetteville detectives identify man accused of shooting toward officers before police returned fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after he was shot by Fayetteville police officers during a barricade situation near Pamalee Drive and Nutley Drive.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Pamalee Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Fayetteville Police Department detectives identified the man as 73-year-old Gary Lee Tierney Sr. Officers said Tierney is in critical condition at the hospital.

According to release, officers tried to talk to Tierney, who had a gun and refused to come out of the home. Police department officials said Tierney would not obey commands and disregarded attempts to de-escalate the situation.

Officers said Tierney walked out of the home and fired a gun. He then went back into the house but came out again and fired shots toward the officers. The officers then returned fire, hitting Tierney.

FPD chief gives presser on officer-involved shooting:
EMBED More News Videos



Fayetteville Police Department said it will release additional information when it becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyofficer involved shootingshootingfayetteville newsfayetteville
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 flu deaths in NC last week, total deaths rise to 127
Wake County coronavirus patient dined at Raleigh restaurant
How to make hand sanitizer
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
UNC announces new coronavirus travel restrictions
Durham man dies in altercation at Detention Center
The 411: Apple's half-a-billion settlement
Show More
US coronavirus death toll hits 11 as nursing home investigated
The Social Security Administration is not calling you
Coronavirus: How to talk to your children as items fly off shelves
Director Shankman signs onto 'Hocus Pocus' sequel
Latest James Bond movie release pushed back 7 months due to coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News