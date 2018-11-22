Fayetteville police identify driver in deadly single-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving

Fayetteville police have identified the driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving Day.Police said Michael J. Hoffman, 59, of Parkton, died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.The crash happened around 2:57 p.m. along Lakewood Drive near the intersection of Middleton Court.According to police, the car ran off the road and hit a utility pole.The driver was ejected and transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.Lakewood Drive was closed to traffic in both directions between Blockade Runner Drive and Brookrun Drive but reopened at approximately 6:30 p.mAnyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.