Driver killed when car crashes into utility pole, another car on Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have identified a man who was killed after colliding with a utility pole and another car Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m Saturday on Cliffdale Road.

Darius Dawson, 32, of the 7100 block of Calamar Drive was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

The other driver, a 26-year-old Fayetteville woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fayetteville police said Dawson's 2018 Toyota sedan left the roadway, collided with a utility pole and another car.

Cliffdale Road inbound lanes were closed from Winward Cove to S. Reilly Road while police investigated

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
