Fayetteville police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist has died after a Wednesday night crash in Fayetteville, according to police.

Just before 8 p.m., Fayetteville officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan along the 1100 block of Hope Mills Road.

Thursday, Fayetteville Police Department identified the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jonathan Haywood.

Haywood was taken to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the sedan was not injured.

Fayetteville investigators said the drivers collided in the intersection of Hope Mills Road and Redwood Drive.

The Fayetteville Police Department continues to investigate the crash at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefatal crashfayetteville newsmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIMELINE: Our coverage of McDougald Terrace
Wake DA will not ask SBI to investigate video of officer punching man
Father accused of kidnapping infant son from Rocky Mount home
Fayetteville mom teaches daughter with cerebral palsy to walk
Construction firm issues statement after deadly Brier Creek trench collapse
5 cars damaged after shots fired on Highway 264: Sheriff
Sanford woman shot, killed while sitting in car leaves behind 6-year-old, family says
Show More
11 new flu deaths reported by NC health department
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Chief justice, senators sworn in for Trump impeachment
'All of us are not misfits:' McDougald residents demand dignity
Man stops to fold flag that ripped from pole during storm
More TOP STORIES News