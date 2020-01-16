Fayetteville police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist has died after a Wednesday night crash in Fayetteville, according to police.Just before 8 p.m., Fayetteville officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan along the 1100 block of Hope Mills Road.Thursday, Fayetteville Police Department identified the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jonathan Haywood.Haywood was taken to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the sedan was not injured.Fayetteville investigators said the drivers collided in the intersection of Hope Mills Road and Redwood Drive.The Fayetteville Police Department continues to investigate the crash at this time.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).