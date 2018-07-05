Fayetteville police identify officer involved in fatal shooting

The stabbing suspect was shot after refusing to drop his weapon. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Officials have identified the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a man accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend.

Police said Sergeant Charles Cochran, 45, shot Lemuel Bunn, 40, while he was allegedly attempting to stab his pregnant girlfriend to death.

Bunn died from his injuries at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Officials said the victim, 34-year-old Stephanie Williams, along with her unborn child, are in good condition.

The pregnant victim is recovering at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Officials say she and her baby will be all right.

Sgt. Cochran has been with the Fayetteville Police Department since November of 2003, officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingstabbingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News