Fayetteville Police investigate after pedestrian injured in hit and run

Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck during a hit-and-run on Raeford Road.On Friday night, around 8:00 pm, officers responded to reports of a severely injured man on the side of the Raeford Road near Oak Forest Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man who was struck by a car. Police said the car left the scene.The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is asked to contact Sgt S. Ferreyra with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1143 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).