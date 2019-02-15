Fayetteville Police investigate after pedestrian injured in hit and run

Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck during a hit-and-run on Raeford Road.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Friday night, around 8:00 pm, officers responded to reports of a severely injured man on the side of the Raeford Road near Oak Forest Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was struck by a car. Police said the car left the scene.

The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is asked to contact Sgt S. Ferreyra with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1143 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
