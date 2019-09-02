Fayetteville police investigate after person found dead

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 400 block of Cumberland Street in reference of a possible assault.

When they arrived, they found a person dead nearby.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit are actively investigating.

Hillsboro Street at Cumberland Street is closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
