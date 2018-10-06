Fayetteville police investigate homicide on McDougal Drive

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --
Fayetteville police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Saturday morning.

Around 3:45 am, officers responded to 5600 block of McDougal Drive after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

This case remains under investigation.

Fayetteville and Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationhomicidecrimeFayettevilleCumberland County
Top Stories
1 shot in robbery at Johnston County used-car dealer
Franklinton man dies after being bitten by fire ants
Fayetteville man accused of killing wife goes before judge
'I just shot a male:' 911 call released in fatal shooting of NCCU student
North Carolina National Guard soldier killed by explosion in Afghanistan
Florence relief effort comes at a perfect time for struggling Spring Lake
Raleigh-based all-female paranormal research team highlighted on cable show
Major delays on US-1 near Cary due to crash
Show More
'I feel like a monster:' Husband in cold medicine murder case apologizes
The Avett Brothers to perform at Hurricane Florence relief show
Road closures coming to Capital Blvd at Wade Avenue due to gateway project
Kavanaugh poised to be Supreme Court justice; Collins, Manchin vow to vote yes
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
More News