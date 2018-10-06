Fayetteville police investigate homicide on McDougal Drive

Fayetteville police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Saturday morning.Around 3:45 am, officers responded to 5600 block of McDougal Drive after a report of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The name of the victim is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.This case remains under investigation.Fayetteville and Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.