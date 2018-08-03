Fayetteville police investigating after body found on side of road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Fayetteville police are investigating after discovering an unresponsive man on the side of a road.
Officials discovered the man's body after responding to a call from a passerby in the 300 block of Andy Street.
Our traffic unit is currently along the 300 block of Andy Street reference a death investigation, which appears to be a hit and run.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene and has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's office to determine a cause of death.
Police said at this time the case appears to be a hit and run.
Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).