Fayetteville police investigating after body found on side of road

| Death Investigation |



Our traffic unit is currently along the 300 block of Andy Street reference a death investigation, which appears to be a hit and run.



August 3, 2018

Fayetteville police are investigating after discovering an unresponsive man on the side of a road.Officials discovered the man's body after responding to a call from a passerby in the 300 block of Andy Street.The man was pronounced dead on the scene and has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's office to determine a cause of death.Police said at this time the case appears to be a hit and run.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).