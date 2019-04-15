Fayetteville police investigating after man dies from gunshot wound

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died after being shot early Sunday morning.Authorities said it happened just after 3 a.m. in the 400 block of Upton Street.When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, who has been identified as 31-year-old Deluan Parker, in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.Parker was taken to to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.The investigation is ongoing.If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to call 911 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.