FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a car overnight.
Chief of Police Gina Hawkins said officers responded to the 100 block of Drake Street just after 1:30 a.m. in reports to shots fired.
Officers found a male victim inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Homicide Unit at (910) 676-5793 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot dead in car
DEATH INVESTIGATION
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News