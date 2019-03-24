death investigation

Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot dead in car

Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a car overnight.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a car overnight.

Chief of Police Gina Hawkins said officers responded to the 100 block of Drake Street just after 1:30 a.m. in reports to shots fired.

Officers found a male victim inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Homicide Unit at (910) 676-5793 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
