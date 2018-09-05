Fayetteville police investigating after passerby finds woman's body on road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Police are investigating after a woman's body was found on a Fayetteville road Tuesday night.
The unidentified woman was found in the 500 block of Murchison Road near Brenda Drive just before 10:45 p.m.
A passerby found the woman in the roadway and call 911.
She was pronounced dead when police arrived.
Her body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.
Those with information are asked to call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).