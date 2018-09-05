Fayetteville police investigating after passerby finds woman's body on road

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found on a Fayetteville road Tuesday night.The unidentified woman was found in the 500 block of Murchison Road near Brenda Drive just before 10:45 p.m.A passerby found the woman in the roadway and call 911.She was pronounced dead when police arrived.Her body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.Those with information are asked to call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).