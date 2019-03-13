Fayetteville police investigating after thieves target Haymount community

Fayetteville police are continuing their investigation after a rash of robberies hit the Haymount community.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a rash of robberies hit the Haymount community.

Police said more than 20 cars were broken into overnight in February.

Detectives told ABC11 the culprits stole credit cards, purses, army equipment and guns.

Additionally, the group hit Moore, Hoke and Robeson Counties, authorities said.

They attempted to use the credit cards and pawn off some of the stolen goods.

"These gentlemen take a flashlight and look into the window, see an item even if there was no value and bust the window. It's probably a good idea to take those items out of your car and secure them in your residence in the evening," said Detective Caleb Hudson with the Fayetteville Police Department.
