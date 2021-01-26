2 men die from Fayetteville shootings

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men died from shootings in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning.

Fayetteville police found a man dead in a backyard in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after midnight. Trevonte Dawaine Parker had several gunshot wounds. Parker, of Armadillo Drive, was 24 years old.

While at the scene, officers were notified of another man that had arrived at Cape Fear Valley Hospital by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest. That man, Cortez Robinson, also died at the hospital while in surgery. Robinson was 20.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
