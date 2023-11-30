Fayetteville police chief to discuss investigation into an officer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden called a hastily arranged news conference Wednesday night to discuss "an ongoing investigation into a police officer."

The chief did not specify whether this late-night briefing, slated for 11:30 p.m., was in reference to an officer who was recently charged in connection to "illegal narcotic activity" or was about another officer.

On Oct. 10, Braden called a media briefing to announce that officer Izreal Gear-Johnson, 23, was facing numerous charges and had been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood