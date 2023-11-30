WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fayetteville police chief to discuss investigation into an officer

WTVD logo
Thursday, November 30, 2023 4:03AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden called a hastily arranged news conference Wednesday night to discuss "an ongoing investigation into a police officer."

The chief did not specify whether this late-night briefing, slated for 11:30 p.m., was in reference to an officer who was recently charged in connection to "illegal narcotic activity" or was about another officer.

On Oct. 10, Braden called a media briefing to announce that officer Izreal Gear-Johnson, 23, was facing numerous charges and had been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW