Fayetteville police looking for man charged with murder of young father

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a homicide.
Detectives obtaining arrest warrants Wednesday for 37-year-old Maurice General.
General is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Linwood Johnson Jr., who was killed Friday in the 200 block of Cumberland Street.
Investigators are asking General's family and friends to encourage him to turn himself in to police.
General was last seen driving a dark-colored Nissan 370Z convertible with a West Virginia license plate, 54dD900.
Johnson's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his funeral.
