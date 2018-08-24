Fayetteville police looking for person of interest in suspicious death of woman

Fayetteville police are looking for a man they believe may have some information about the death of a woman earlier this week.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The woman's body was found Wednesday night in the 700 block of York Road during a well-being check.

Officers have named 44-year-old Michael Moore Sr. as a person of interest.

Moore was last known to be driving a black 2009 Nissan Maxima registered in Maryland with the plate 06330CH.

The car has a black left tail light with tape on it.

Those who have seen Moore or the car within the last three weeks to contact detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

The woman's body was taken to the medical examiner's office to determine her identification, cause of death, and manner of death.
