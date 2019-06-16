Fayetteville police looking for missing 11-year-old with autism

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are looking for 11-year-old Hayden "Hay-Hay" Marroquin - who was last seen Saturday night when he went to bed at home.Authorities say Hayden went to bed around 11 p.m. at his home in the 1000 block of Patrick Drive.Hayden is described as a Hispanic male last seen wearing a gray shirt and shorts and glasses. He is 5'3 and about 100 pounds.Hayden does not speak but mumbles, according to Fayetteville police.If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Hayden "Hay-Hay" Marroquin, they are asked to immediately call 911. Also, contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.