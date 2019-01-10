Fayetteville police looking for person who shot, killed a man

Fayetteville police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man on Thursday night.At approximately 7:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Mesa Drive.Once officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.Police are notifying the family before releasing the man's name.Authorities believe the victim knew the person who shot him.Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.