Fayetteville police looking for suspects in string of burglaries at convenience stores

Fayetteville police are trying to track down suspects linked to a recent string of burglaries at convenience stores.The crooks allegedly broke into five different stores in five days, each time stealing cigarettes and sodas before taking off in a burgundy SUV.The Taha Mini Mart on Bragg Boulevard was robbed Sunday.Surveillance video shows the suspects pull around back in a dark-colored SUV. One guy gets out and starts hacking at the door with what the owner says was a crowbar.Finally, the suspect gets in, jumps the counter, searches around for cigarettes, cash and sodas and makes a run for it.Sunday's burglary was the latest of four within the past week."We were looking for a red or burgundy SUV but we have since recovered or located that vehicle so they are in the process of speaking with the owner of the vehicle regarding who had it," Sgt. Shawn Strepay told ABC11 on Monday. "But that vehicle has been located so we're no longer looking for that but we are looking for information on the suspect or suspects."Fayetteville police the suspects also robbed three Circle K's. In those cases, they targeted the stores' sheds.Anyone with any information regarding the burglaries, or the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.